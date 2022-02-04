Big-name earnings announcements provided the main drivers in Friday's pre-market action. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) both attracted significant buying interest after beating expectations with their quarterly reports.

Earnings news also gave a lift to Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), which expanded its value by almost a quarter during pre-market trading.

Some high-profile stocks moved in the opposite direction following the release of their financial figures. Ford (NYSE:F) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) both fell in the wake of their respective quarterly updates.

Gainers

Amazon (AMZN) soared nearly 12% after beating expectations with its Q4 results. The online retailer also announced that it was raising the price for its popular Prime membership to $139 a year.

In terms of Q4 results, AMZN posted net income of $14.3B, including an $11.8B boost from its investment in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), which came public in November. The company's revenue rose 9% to more than $137B.

Pinterest (PINS) also saw a double-digit percentage gain following the release of the quarterly results. The stock jumped 11% in pre-market action, reversing a 10% slide it posted on Thursday, when PINS was weighed down by a devastating earnings report from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB).

PINS surpassed projections with its Q4 profit, with revenue that jumped 20% to $847B. Adjusted EBITDA reached $351M. These stronger-than-expected results came despite a dip in monthly active users, which fell to 431M.

The release of quarterly results also provided a major boost to Bill.com (BILL). Shares skyrocketed 24% in pre-market trading, thanks to better-than-expected quarterly earnings and increased guidance.

Decliners

Ford (F) suffered an earnings-inspired setback before the opening bell. Shares of the automaker tumbled 6% after issuing a disappointing quarterly report.

F reported Q4 earnings that failed to meet analysts' expectations. The firm's forecast likewise disappointing market analysts. The company blamed higher labor and supply costs for the shortfall.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) also slipped in pre-market action on earnings news. The company beat expectations with its quarterly results but offered a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.

