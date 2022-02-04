AC Immune to advance optimized formulation of Alzheimer's candidate ACI-24

Feb. 04, 2022 8:55 AM ETAC Immune SA (ACIU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Neuron system disease

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) will advance an optimized version of ACI-24, currently in preclinical stage, into the clinic for Alzheimer's disease.
  • The decision is supported by data published in the journal Brain Communications that showed an optimized ACI-24 vaccine formulation induced a broad polyclonal anti-Abeta response, including high titers of antibodies targeting pyroGlu-Abeta variants.
  • The immune response observed in this newly published study was substantially stronger in animals vaccinated with the optimized ACI-24 formulation compared to those vaccinated with earlier Abeta vaccines from other companies that have been tested in the clinic.
  • A non-optimized version of ACI-24 is currently in phase 2 for Alzheimer's and phase 1 for Down symdrome-related Alzheimer's.
  • Read about phase 2 data from Alzheimer's candidate semorinemab.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.