AC Immune to advance optimized formulation of Alzheimer's candidate ACI-24
Feb. 04, 2022 8:55 AM ETAC Immune SA (ACIU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) will advance an optimized version of ACI-24, currently in preclinical stage, into the clinic for Alzheimer's disease.
- The decision is supported by data published in the journal Brain Communications that showed an optimized ACI-24 vaccine formulation induced a broad polyclonal anti-Abeta response, including high titers of antibodies targeting pyroGlu-Abeta variants.
- The immune response observed in this newly published study was substantially stronger in animals vaccinated with the optimized ACI-24 formulation compared to those vaccinated with earlier Abeta vaccines from other companies that have been tested in the clinic.
- A non-optimized version of ACI-24 is currently in phase 2 for Alzheimer's and phase 1 for Down symdrome-related Alzheimer's.
