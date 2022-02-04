ALJ Regional jumps 16% premarket on acquisition of printing unit by Lakeside Book
Feb. 04, 2022 8:54 AM ETALJJBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor8 Comments
- ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) jumps 16% premarket after it said Lakeside Book will acquire ALJJ's subsidiary Phoenix Color.
- As per an SEC filing, if the closing date of the sale is on or before Apr. 15, the purchase price to be paid at closing is ~$134.8M.
- If the closing date is after Apr. 15, but on or before May 15, the purchase price will be decreased by $1M, and if the closing date is after May 15, the purchase price will be decreased by an additional $1M.
- Phoenix - headquartered in Hagerstown, Maryland - is a specialty printer of book components, children's books, and other print-related products with printing facilities in Indiana and Maryland.
- The transaction is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022.
- ALJJ stock has risen 45% in the past 1 year.