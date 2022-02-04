Ra Medical Systems slumps 52% on pricing $12M stock offering

Feb. 04, 2022 8:55 AM ETRa Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) slumps 52.2% in premarket after pricing its underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of ~$12M.
  • Offering consists of 9.54M units priced at a public offering price of $0.50/unit wherein each unit consists of one share, two warrants to purchase two shares with two different expiry dates; 14.5M pre-funded units, priced at a public offering price of $0.4999/unit with each unit consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share.
  • Offer closing is expected to take place on or about Feb.8.
