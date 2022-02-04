Eaton (NYSE:ETN) -0.4% pre-market after Q4 earnings met expectations while sales growth came in a bit short of analyst estimates

Q4 net income climbed to $551M from $475M in the year-earlier quarter, while adjusted EPS of $1.72 was a company Q4 record; Q4 sales edged 2% higher to $4.8B, consisting of 6% growth in organic sales and 7% growth from acquisitions, partially offset by 10% from the divestiture of the hydraulics business.

Q4 sales by segment: Electrical Americas +13% Y/Y to $1.9B, Electrical Global +14% to $1.4B, Aerospace +40% to $759M, Vehicle -2% to $610M.

Q4 segment margins rose to 19.3%, a Q4 record and above the high end of guidance, from 17.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Eaton issues in-line earnings guidance for FY 2022 and Q1, sees full-year EPS of $7.30-$7.70 vs. $7.47 analyst consensus estimate and Q1 EPS of $1.55-$1.65 vs. $1.64 consensus.

"Our businesses are managing well under continued supply and labor constraints, achieving record fourth quarter segment margins, with particular strength in Electrical Global and Aerospace," Chairman and CEO Craig Arnold said.

Eaton shares have gained 31% over the past year but are 9% lower so far this year.