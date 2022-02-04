Marathon Digital mines 462.1 bitcoins in January, a nearly 5% M/M decline
Feb. 04, 2022 9:00 AM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) produced 462.1 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in January, down from 484.5 in December, though up 816% Y/Y.
- Based on current shipment schedules of previously purchased miners, MARA expects its hash rate to jump to 13.3 exahash per second in mid-2022 and 23.3 EH/s once fully deployed in early 2023. This compares with nearly 4 EH/s in January.
- "We believe that miner deployments will accelerate during the first quarter and that that trend will continue into the second quarter and throughout the rest of the year," said Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel.
- Total BTC holdings rose to approximately 8,595 BTC with a fair market value of ~$330.6M.
- Total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was ~$519.7 million in January.
- The company received 21K ASIC miners from Bitmain vs. 10,365 ASIC miners in the prior month.
- Meanwhile, shares of MARA gain 1% in pre-market trading, while bitcoin (BTC-USD +2.4%) rose to as high as $38.3K per token earlier on Friday before erasing some gains, recently changing hands at $37.3K.
