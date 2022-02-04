Puration expects revenue boost from North American Cannabis' ecommerce expansion
Feb. 04, 2022 9:05 AM ETPuration, Inc. (PURA)USMJBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Puration (OTCPK:PURA) said it anticipates a revenue boost from North American Cannabis' (OTCPK:USMJ) recently announced cannabis ecommerce expansion.
- PURA recently sold its EVERx CBD Sports Fitness Beverage line to USMJ in exchange for a royalty agreement.
- USMJ’s cannabis ecommerce expansion is expected to boost EVERx sales and, in turn, royalty payments to PURA.
- PURA anticipates generating $1M in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10M in revenue this year.
- PURA sold EVERx to USMJ last year to focus on its co-op of hemp growers and processors to raise market awareness around the uses of hemp and build a brand name to benefit all co-op participants under the name Farmersville Hemp.
- Earlier this week, PURA and USMJ confirmed strategic negotiations to construct a synergistic strategy to optimize shareholder value for both firms.