Mainz Biomed begins study to evaluate mRNA biomarkers into cancer detection test ColoAlert

Feb. 04, 2022

  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) began an international clinical study, called ColoFuture, to evaluate the potential to integrate a portfolio of novel mRNA biomarkers into its colorectal cancer detection test, ColoAlert, which is being marketed in Europe.
  • The company said the novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers, which it acquired an exclusive option to in-license from the Université de Sherbrooke in early January 2022, have shown a unique ability to identify curable precancerous colonic polyps, and treatable early-stage colorectal cancer (CRC).
  • The ColoFuture study will evaluate the effectiveness of these biomarkers to extend the test's profile to include the identification of advanced adenomas, a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC, while increasing ColoAlert’s rates of diagnostic sensitivity and specificity.
  • Mainz Biomed CEO Guido Baechler said the company expects the study's results by early 2023.
