Mainz Biomed begins study to evaluate mRNA biomarkers into cancer detection test ColoAlert
Feb. 04, 2022 9:06 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) began an international clinical study, called ColoFuture, to evaluate the potential to integrate a portfolio of novel mRNA biomarkers into its colorectal cancer detection test, ColoAlert, which is being marketed in Europe.
- The company said the novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers, which it acquired an exclusive option to in-license from the Université de Sherbrooke in early January 2022, have shown a unique ability to identify curable precancerous colonic polyps, and treatable early-stage colorectal cancer (CRC).
- The ColoFuture study will evaluate the effectiveness of these biomarkers to extend the test's profile to include the identification of advanced adenomas, a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC, while increasing ColoAlert’s rates of diagnostic sensitivity and specificity.
- Mainz Biomed CEO Guido Baechler said the company expects the study's results by early 2023.
- MYNZ +8.81% premarket to $13.95