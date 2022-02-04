Satellite images show oil & gas methane emissions are double what's been reported

French researcher Thomas Lauvaux has compiled a series of satellite images which appear to show concentrated methane emissions from across the globe. He concludes that emissions from the oil and gas industry could be twice the levels reported by governments.

Per an interview with Business Insider, Thomas suspects that the emissions are largely a result of routine maintenance, "they open the valves, and the methane and natural gas blow out, and in the meantime they can fix whatever they have to fix."

In the US, agriculture accounts for more methane emissions than the oil & gas industry, yet oil-linked methane emissions have been a top priority for the administration and Corporate management teams. In September of last year, the White House launched the "Methane Pledge" in partnership with the EU. The pledge calls on nations to reduce methane emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.

Additionally, both Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) have announced plans to become "net zero" emitters of all green house gasses by 2050. With Exxon committing to ending routine flaring in the Permian later this year, and Chevron planning to end routine flaring globally by 2030. Chevron has also invested heavily in producing renewable natural gas from agricultural byproduct. An investment that earns the company a subsidized return while reducing methane emissions and improving management's "ESG" profile.

California produces ~500kb/d of oil under heavy regulatory scrutiny, with very few large methane emissions, per the above map. With California regulators finding success in cutting methane emissions, it's likely Federal regulators and stakeholders will continue to push for emissions regulation at the Federal level. So it's no surprise that California-based Chevron is the US industry's most proactive emissions manager and likely best prepared for Federal emissions mandates.