Anavex to meet with FDA on ANAVEX2-73 following criticism of phase 3 Rett data

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Co., provides supplemental information on the ANAVEX2-73 AVATAR Phase 3 trial for the treatment of adult patients with Rett syndrome.
  • Based on the results of the AVATAR Phase 3 study and the prior successful U.S. Phase 2 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome, Anavex is planning to meet with the FDA to discuss the approval pathway.
  • ANAVEX2-73 has Fast Track designation, Rare Pediatric Disease designation and Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
  • Earlier this week, Anavex faced criticism after it was revealed that the company changed primary and secondary endpoints in the midst of the AVATAR study.
