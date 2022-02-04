Pfizer and Valneva to test a three-dose schedule for Lyme disease vaccine candidate

Feb. 04, 2022 9:16 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Lyme disease label on a test tube in the hands of a laboratory assistant. dangerous carrier of Lyme disease in glass vial in a doctor"s office. Diagnosing patients after a tick bite.

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

  • Reporting new Phase 2 data for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) said on Friday that the companies have decided to move forward a three-dose series vaccination schedule in a future Phase 3 trial.
  • Pfizer (PFE) and Valneva (VALN) have tested a two-dose schedule and a three-dose schedule in the mid-stage trial, which involved groups aged 5-11, 12-17, and 18-65 years.
  • While both schedules were found to be immunogenic against the disease, the antibody levels were higher in those who received the three-dose primary series.
  • The findings have led to the selection of a three-dose regimen for the Phase 3 trial, which is set to start in 2022, subject to regulatory clearance. Meanwhile, the Phase 2 VLA15-221 trial is currently ongoing, and its initial pediatric data are expected in H1 2022.
  • Read: Valneva (VALN) ADRs soared in January after the company reported the potential of its investigational COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant after a three-dose regimen.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.