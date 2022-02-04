Pfizer and Valneva to test a three-dose schedule for Lyme disease vaccine candidate
Feb. 04, 2022 9:16 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Reporting new Phase 2 data for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) said on Friday that the companies have decided to move forward a three-dose series vaccination schedule in a future Phase 3 trial.
- Pfizer (PFE) and Valneva (VALN) have tested a two-dose schedule and a three-dose schedule in the mid-stage trial, which involved groups aged 5-11, 12-17, and 18-65 years.
- While both schedules were found to be immunogenic against the disease, the antibody levels were higher in those who received the three-dose primary series.
- The findings have led to the selection of a three-dose regimen for the Phase 3 trial, which is set to start in 2022, subject to regulatory clearance. Meanwhile, the Phase 2 VLA15-221 trial is currently ongoing, and its initial pediatric data are expected in H1 2022.
