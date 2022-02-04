Blue bird to increase prices for type C and D bus model types

Feb. 04, 2022 9:20 AM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to increase 4% net selling prices for Type C and Type D model activity and school buses ordered on or after Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 to offset rising material, freight and labor costs primarily driven by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
  • “As we enter 2022, the school bus industry continues to face challenging and unprecedented times,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. "We will continue to be transparent with all of our loyal Blue Bird customers and remain committed to building best-in-class school buses.”
