Algernon finishes enrollment in phase 2 trial of Ifenprodil for lung disease
Feb. 04, 2022 9:27 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) completed enrollment in its phase 2 NP-120 (Ifenprodil) idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough study.
- IPF is a condition in which the lungs become scarred which causes difficulty in breathing.
- The company expects to report data in calendar Q2, 2022.
- The purpose of the 20-patient trial is to evaluate the efficacy of Ifenprodil in preserving lung function in IPF patients (including biomarkers of fibrosis) and its associated cough. There are 7 sites in participating in the study, five in Australia and two in New Zealand.