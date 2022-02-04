Algernon finishes enrollment in phase 2 trial of Ifenprodil for lung disease

Feb. 04, 2022 9:27 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

3D illustration of Lungs, medical concept.

yodiyim/iStock via Getty Images

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) completed enrollment in its phase 2 NP-120 (Ifenprodil) idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough study.
  • IPF is a condition in which the lungs become scarred which causes difficulty in breathing.
  • The company expects to report data in calendar Q2, 2022.
  • The purpose of the 20-patient trial is to evaluate the efficacy of Ifenprodil in preserving lung function in IPF patients (including biomarkers of fibrosis) and its associated cough. There are 7 sites in participating in the study, five in Australia and two in New Zealand.
