MP Materials set to bounce as Hedgeye adds to Best Idea Long list

Feb. 04, 2022 9:25 AM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

neodymium is a magnetic chemical element with the symbol Nd, in solid state. It is part of the rare earth group, used in the technology industry

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) +2% pre-market after Hedgeye adds the stock to its Best Idea Long list, calling it "a profitable, well-run materials company in a booming market segment" whose Mountain Pass mine is one of the world's "best known and well characterized deposits."

Hedgeye says the negative Bonita Research report that tanked the stock 14% on Thursday, which accused MP Materials of executing an "abusive transfer price manipulation scheme " with a Chinese partner, was "unsubstantiated, rehashed garbage" and a "potential alpha opportunity for those that understand MP and electrification."

"A great point of value is the manageable byproducts of rare earth production [which] is why General Motors signed up with MP to supply rare earths," Hedgeye notes.

MP Materials "remains an underrated EV investment," Sandis Weil writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.