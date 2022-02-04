MP Materials (NYSE:MP) +2% pre-market after Hedgeye adds the stock to its Best Idea Long list, calling it "a profitable, well-run materials company in a booming market segment" whose Mountain Pass mine is one of the world's "best known and well characterized deposits."

Hedgeye says the negative Bonita Research report that tanked the stock 14% on Thursday, which accused MP Materials of executing an "abusive transfer price manipulation scheme " with a Chinese partner, was "unsubstantiated, rehashed garbage" and a "potential alpha opportunity for those that understand MP and electrification."

"A great point of value is the manageable byproducts of rare earth production [which] is why General Motors signed up with MP to supply rare earths," Hedgeye notes.

MP Materials "remains an underrated EV investment," Sandis Weil writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.