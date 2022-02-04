Medigus picks up 40% stake in Israeli firm with patented safety system for drones

Feb. 04, 2022 9:25 AM ETMDGSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) purchased ~40% of an Israeli drone technology firm with a patented safety system for drones.
  • The drone company developed a patented safety system designed to protect people and payloads, providing a solution to reduce the risk of a drone's possible malfunction in an urban environment.
  • Commercialization phase is underway with sales and deliveries to initial customers throughout a global distribution footprint.
  • The safety technology is ASTM F3322-18 compliant parachute system for the DJI Mavic 2 and Phantom 4 series.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.