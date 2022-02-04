Medigus picks up 40% stake in Israeli firm with patented safety system for drones
Feb. 04, 2022 9:25 AM ETMDGSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) purchased ~40% of an Israeli drone technology firm with a patented safety system for drones.
- The drone company developed a patented safety system designed to protect people and payloads, providing a solution to reduce the risk of a drone's possible malfunction in an urban environment.
- Commercialization phase is underway with sales and deliveries to initial customers throughout a global distribution footprint.
- The safety technology is ASTM F3322-18 compliant parachute system for the DJI Mavic 2 and Phantom 4 series.