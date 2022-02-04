Riot Blockchain bitcoin production jumps nearly 8% M/M; mining capacity expands
Feb. 04, 2022 9:27 AM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) mined 485 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in January, a 7.8% boost from December and surged 252% from Jan. 2021.
- The company had a deployed fleet of ~32,552 miners with a hash rate of 3.4 exahash per second, up from 3.1 EH/s in the previous month. Moreover, "we expect to see increases in our hash rate capacity as we continue to execute on deployments in the newly completed Building F and the soon to be completed, Building G, said Riot CEO Jason Les.
- By Q4 2022, Riot anticipates a hash rate capacity of 12.8 EH/s, assuming full deployment of approximately 120,150 Antminer ASICs, the company said.
- It held approximately 5,347 self-mined BTC in January.
- Meanwhile, shares of RIOT gain 2.2% in pre-market trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD +3.3%) climbs to $37.6K per token.
- Earlier this week, Riot Blockchain shut down its Texas site due to the current whether conditions.