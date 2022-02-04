Riot Blockchain bitcoin production jumps nearly 8% M/M; mining capacity expands

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) mined 485 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in January, a 7.8% boost from December and surged 252% from Jan. 2021.
  • The company had a deployed fleet of ~32,552 miners with a hash rate of 3.4 exahash per second, up from 3.1 EH/s in the previous month. Moreover, "we expect to see increases in our hash rate capacity as we continue to execute on deployments in the newly completed Building F and the soon to be completed, Building G, said Riot CEO Jason Les.
  • By Q4 2022, Riot anticipates a hash rate capacity of 12.8 EH/s, assuming full deployment of approximately 120,150 Antminer ASICs, the company said.
  • It held approximately 5,347 self-mined BTC in January.
  • Meanwhile, shares of RIOT gain 2.2% in pre-market trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD +3.3%) climbs to $37.6K per token.
  • Earlier this week, Riot Blockchain shut down its Texas site due to the current whether conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.