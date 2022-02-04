Kuaishou Technology named a new long idea at Hedgeye
Feb. 04, 2022 9:28 AM ETKuaishou Technology (KUASF)TCEHY, BDNCEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) was named a new long idea at Hedgeye with the potential for 30%-35% upside for the Chinese TikTok (BDNCE) challenger.
- Hedgeye sees the potential for upside as traffic growth (and retention) are expected to support sentiment and valuation, according to analyst Felix Wang. While KUASF shares plunged ~80% last year with the company's IPO, the stock has rebounded 22% so far this year.
- "While Kuaishou is unprofitable, which does not bode well in a rising interest rate environment, it has taken measures to reduce losses including rumored layoffs and reorganizations (domestic + overseas segments)," according to Wang. "As long as losses shrink, it may get some investor support."
- Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on KUASF on Monday.
- Last month, Kuaishou Technology appoints Mr. Jin Bing as CFO.
- Recall February 2021, Tencent-backed (OTCPK:TCEHY) Kuaishou almost tripled in Hong Kong debut after $5.3B IPO.