Kuaishou Technology named a new long idea at Hedgeye

Video camera taking live video streaming with lighting frame of mobile phone and Live text at meeting room.

sommart/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) was named a new long idea at Hedgeye with the potential for 30%-35% upside for the Chinese TikTok (BDNCE) challenger.
  • Hedgeye sees the potential for upside as traffic growth (and retention) are expected to support sentiment and valuation, according to analyst Felix Wang. While KUASF shares plunged ~80% last year with the company's IPO, the stock has rebounded 22% so far this year.
  • "While Kuaishou is unprofitable, which does not bode well in a rising interest rate environment, it has taken measures to reduce losses including rumored layoffs and reorganizations (domestic + overseas segments)," according to Wang. "As long as losses shrink, it may get some investor support."
  • Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on KUASF on Monday.
  • Last month, Kuaishou Technology appoints Mr. Jin Bing as CFO.
  • Recall February 2021, Tencent-backed (OTCPK:TCEHY) Kuaishou almost tripled in Hong Kong debut after $5.3B IPO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.