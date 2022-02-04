Cytokinetics’ marketing application for heart failure therapy goes under FDA review
Feb. 04, 2022 9:29 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) said on Friday that the FDA accepted the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for omecamtiv mecarbil under its standard review, giving the marketing application a target action date of November 30.
- Omecamtiv mecarbil is an experimental small molecule cardiac myosin activator for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Currently, the FDA is not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.
- The NDA for omecamtiv mecarbil was backed by data from a Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial that ran across 35 countries and 945 sites with the participation of more than 8,000 patients.
- The GALACTIC-HF study showed that omecamtiv mecarbil led to a statistically significant effect of cutting the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure events (primary composite endpoint) compared to the placebo.
Read: Cytokinetics (CYTK) has received $450M as long-term capital from Royalty Pharma to commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil.