Nuvectis Pharma prices $16M IPO

Feb. 04, 2022 9:41 AM ETNVCTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) priced its IPO of 3.2M shares at $5/share, for gross proceeds of $16M.
  • NVCT has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional 480K shares at the IPO price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • Proceeds will be used to fund the Phase 1/2 development of NXP800 and IND-enabling studies of NXP900, and to continue development of current/future product candidates.
  • Nuvectis’ shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Feb. 4 under the symbol “NVCT.”
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 8.
  • In Oct., NVCT had said it would offer 2.3M shares for $12-14/share.
