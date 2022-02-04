Nuvectis Pharma prices $16M IPO
Feb. 04, 2022 9:41 AM ETNVCTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) priced its IPO of 3.2M shares at $5/share, for gross proceeds of $16M.
- NVCT has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional 480K shares at the IPO price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
- Proceeds will be used to fund the Phase 1/2 development of NXP800 and IND-enabling studies of NXP900, and to continue development of current/future product candidates.
- Nuvectis’ shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Feb. 4 under the symbol “NVCT.”
- The offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 8.
- In Oct., NVCT had said it would offer 2.3M shares for $12-14/share.