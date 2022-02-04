Bruker acquires Danish company PepSep
- Bruker (BRKR +0.6%) acquired Danish company PepSep, which specializes in nanoflow liquid chromatography (nanoLC) columns, specialty emitters and components to optimize nanoflow proteomics workflows, which are used in Bruker’s nanoElute UHPLC system.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Bruker said PepSep, which was founded by Peter Nielsen, makes unique columns that minimize post-column eluent mixing.
- Bruker added that the acquisition will expands its nanoflow consumables portfolio for 4D-Proteomics.
- Bruker also announced an OEM partnership and agreement with IonOpticks in Melbourne, Australia.
- IonOpticks offers Aurora columns with nanoZero UHPLC fitting and integrated packed emitter tips that result in excellent peak shapes and maximized separation power.
- The company said IonOpticks will now produce the Bruker Focus series nanoLC columns with identical performance as the Aurora series.