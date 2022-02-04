Oil prices continue to push upward, recently crossing $92 a barrel (CL1:COM) and reaching their highest levels since 2014. Are you betting that crude will soar above $100 a barrel? Institutions and most of Wall Street, including UBS, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley, believe so.

Suppose you think oil will cross the $100-a-barrel mark. In that case, a handful of energy ETFs provide a good vehicle to attack that investment thesis. These funds represent broad-spectrum energy market, oil and gas exploration and production segment, as well as oil equipment services, leveraged ETFs and futures-based funds.

Broad Spectrum Energy ETFs

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) are two leading broad-spectrum large-scale energy ETFs that offer investors exposure to various oil and gas segmented stocks to provide a balanced approach to the sector.

YTD XLE is +22.1% and VDE is +20.6%.

Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETFs

One subset of the energy market is the exploration and production of oil. If you want to focus on this sector, look to two ETFs: the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) and the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO).

In 2022 XOP finds itself +14.5% and IEO is +19.3%.

Oil Equipment Services ETFs

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) tracks oil services-related companies and is one of the leaders in the space with $2.53B AUM.

Over the course of the year, the ETF is +23.5%.

Leveraged Energy ETFs

Two funds that offer leverage to maximize returns are the 2X leveraged ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:DIG) and Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSH).

DIG is +45.8%, and GUSH is +32% from a YTD performance vantage point.

Futures-Based Energy ETFs

Investors should analyze the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) for the most closely correlated returns to the rising price of oil. The ETF uses futures contracts to best price the fund.

USO is +20.2% YTD.

The future of oil prices

With the majority of Wall Street calling for $100 oil, the focus becomes less on the ability to hit $100 than the ability for crude oil prices to sustain $100, an area where the street remains divided.