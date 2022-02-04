Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) fell 11.96% in Friday trading after the consumer products company misses FQ2 estimates and lowered its full-year profit forecast. Shares of CLX traded at a new 52-week low of $143.77 earlier in the session.

Analysts have been busy slashing price target on Clorox (CLX), including cuts at Jefferies to $162 from $185, Wells Fargo to $150 from $159, Morgan Stanley to $140 from $154 and UBS to $148 from $163.

UBS analyst Peter Grom digs down on why Clorox still does not look attractive: "While we understand why some investors may be looking to become more optimistic, our view is that in order for shareholders to have comfort stepping in, there needs to be visibility that negative catalysts/guidance revisions are in the rearview, especially at the current valuation. Using the building blocks of the revised range, we cannot conclude that the updated guidance is necessarily conservative and instead think that further downside is plausible based on where things stand today."

Grom said with shares still trading at ~27X the UBS FY23 EPS estimate, the firm remains Sell-rated on CLX and would look for a more attractive entry point or strong indications that either FY22 guidance is achievable or the pace of margin recovery could accelerate.

