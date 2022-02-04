Prices at the pump now above $3 coast to coast; California encroaching on $5
- According to AAA, the national average gasoline price at the pump has risen to $3.40, up ~40% from $2.40 one year ago (NYSEARCA:USO), stoking inflation fears (NYSEARCA:TIP) which have been impacting stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).
- Even large oil-producing states with excess refining capacity, like Texas and Louisiana, are seeing prices above $3; the average price at the pump in California is now $4.70, with select counties in California now above $5 a gallon.
- Prices now at multi-year highs, and following the White House taking credit for lowered pricing late last year, analysts are focused on the Administration's next move.
- On the campaign trail, the President referenced the Saudi Crown Prince when saying "We were going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are" -- the two have reportedly not spoken, but a change in tack may impact Saudi's reluctance to increasing supplies.
- Elsewhere, Conoco's (NYSE:COP) CEO expressed concern about the macro environment Thursday, saying in reference to shale supply growth "if we're getting back to the level of growth in the U.S. that if you're not worried about it, you should be" -- perhaps an indication that US oil producers will take care of high prices on their own (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:EOG).