NOV Inc. (NOV -7.8%) plunges at the open after reporting a Q4 GAAP loss of $0.10/share, far better than the year-ago loss of $0.90/share but larger than Wall Street expectations, and warning that higher freight, labor and component costs will continue into this year.

Q4 net loss attributable to the company was $40M vs. a $347M loss in the year-earlier quarter; Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $69M from $17M a year ago, but analyst consensus estimate was $87.6M.

Q4 revenues rose 14% Y/Y and 13% Q/Q to $1.52B, driven by continued growth in global drilling activity levels and higher prices.

Q4 sales by segment: Wellbore Technologies +54% Y/Y and +14% Q/Q to $576M, Completion & Production Solutions +1% Y/Y and +15% Q/Q to $549M, Rig Technologies -1% Y/Y and +11% Q/Q to $431M.

"Improving oil, gas and offshore wind power activity helped fuel double-digit sequential revenue growth in all three of NOV’s operating segments" during Q4, Chairman, President and CEO Clay Williams said.

But Q4 results were affected by "the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, together with persistent and increasing supply chain disruptions increased freight, manufacturing labor, and component costs in a number of areas and are continuing into 2022."

Prior to today's decline, NOV shares had surged 30% YTD.