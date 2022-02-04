Apple, Broadcom successful in getting patent judgement thrown out

Feb. 04, 2022 10:07 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), AVGOBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

African american man holding smart phone with mockup white blank display, empty screen for app ads sitting on couch at home. Mobile applications technology concept, over shoulder close up view.

insta_photos/iStock via Getty Images

A U.S. Appeals court threw out a $1.1 billion judgement against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) for patent infringement, Reuters reported.

The original judgement, which granted CalTech $878 million from Apple and $270 million from Broadcom, was handed down after a judge said the two companies infringed on patents owned by the university that were related to Wi-Fi used in iPhones and other Apple devices.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the award was not justified by the record and ordered a new trial, though no date has been set yet.

In September, Judge Timothy Dyk, who sits on the Federal Circuit panel, questioned whether the two tech giants infringed on the patents. He also wondered whether the district court was right to block both Apple (AAPL) and Broadcom (AVGO), who are represented by WilmerHale, from making certain invalidity arguments, Bloomberg Law reported in September.

Another judge, Judge Alan Lourie said at the time that the royalty rates "do not seem reasonable, they don’t seem rational.”

The case is The California Institute v. Broadcom Ltd., Fed. Cir., No. 20-2222.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley said that Apple's (AAPL) 10-Q showed signs of margin expansion, citing an improving supply chain.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.