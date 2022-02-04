News Corp. cyberattack believed to be tied to China
Feb. 04, 2022 10:11 AM ETNews Corporation (NWSA)M, MNDT, MNBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) said Friday that one of its cloud-based information systems was hit in a January cyberattack that it believes was launched by a foreign government.
- The media giant disclosed the cyberattack in its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. News Corp. (NWSA) said a preliminary analysis of the matter "indicates that foreign government involvement may be associated with this activity, and that data was taken."
- News Corp. (NWSA) didn't say which country was involved, but a spokesman for Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT), a network security company hired to investigate the matter, told the Wall Street Journal that evidence points toward Chinese governmental involvement in the attack.
- David Wong, vice president of incident response at Mandiant (MNDT) told the Journal that the company's assessment shows that "those behind this activity have a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests."
- News Corp. (NWSA) said that as far as it knows, its customer and financial data systems weren't affected by the hack, and it suffered no interruptions to it business operations because ofd the attack.
- On Thursday, News Corp. (NWSA) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results.