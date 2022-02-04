WonderFi to pay two advisors 1M in its common shares

Feb. 04, 2022

  • After closing its C$45M bought-deal public offering of units, WonderFi (OTCPK:WONDF +7.1%) will issue 1M shares of its common stock to two companies in exchange for their advisory services.
  • The company will issue 500,000 common shares to each of LDL Corp. and O'Leary Productions Ltd. for strategic growth, M&A, and capital market advisory services provided to WonderFi (OTCPK:WONDF) through the period ended Jan. 31, 2022.
  • Investor Kevin O'Leary has said on CNBC that he's a big shareholder in the company.
  • In connection with the recently closed offering, as previously disclosed, the underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds from the sale of units and non-transferable broker warrants. For units sold to certain president's list purchasers, the commission was reduced to 3.25%.
  • Previously (Jan. 12), WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) announces C$35M bought deal offering
