WonderFi to pay two advisors 1M in its common shares
Feb. 04, 2022 WonderFi Technologies Inc. (WONDF)
- After closing its C$45M bought-deal public offering of units, WonderFi (OTCPK:WONDF +7.1%) will issue 1M shares of its common stock to two companies in exchange for their advisory services.
- The company will issue 500,000 common shares to each of LDL Corp. and O'Leary Productions Ltd. for strategic growth, M&A, and capital market advisory services provided to WonderFi (OTCPK:WONDF) through the period ended Jan. 31, 2022.
- Investor Kevin O'Leary has said on CNBC that he's a big shareholder in the company.
- In connection with the recently closed offering, as previously disclosed, the underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds from the sale of units and non-transferable broker warrants. For units sold to certain president's list purchasers, the commission was reduced to 3.25%.
