Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumps to $39.6K per token as tech giants Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares skyrocket following blowout Q4 results after Thursday's close.

This implied that tech stocks and bitcoin correlated positively, especially as BTC and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) have been trading closely together since the end of January, according to this chart. Both asset classes share a volatile profile.

Meanwhile, Snap (SNAP +48.6% ) and Amazon (AMZN +12.4% ) erase some gains out of the gate on Friday, while bitcoin (BTC-USD +6.8% ) continues to march higher, and ethereum (ETH-USD +9.3% ) surges to $2.9K.

Despite bitcoin (BTC-USD) consolidating under its $40K key level, and well below its $69.4K peak in mid-November, “Bitcoin is forming a base and considering the selloff in tech stocks crypto investors should be feeling a bit more optimistic that the bottom is in,” Bloomberg reported, citing OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya in a written note to clients on Thursday.

For another example of BTC's correlation with tech stocks, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock tumbled 23% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following worse-than-expected Q4 results and soft guidance. At around the same time, bitcoin (BTC-USD) was trading at the lows of the session.

Previously, (Jan. 15) Bitcoin's high correlation with stocks raised the chance of investor sentiment spillovers.