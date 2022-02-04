The tru Shrimp Companies (BTRU), which develops aquaculture technologies for shrimp production and processing, has set terms for its $15M initial public offering on Nasdaq.

The shrimp farmer and products producer plans to offer 1.5M units priced in the range of $9 to $11 per unit. Each unit consists of one share plus one warrant to purchase one share at the public price.

Underwriters of the deal have been granted a 45-day option to buy up to 225K additional shares and/or warrants at the IPO price. Lake Street and Maxim Group as serving as lead book-running managers for the deal.

The company said it expects to receive net proceeds of $14.6M from the deal if the shares are priced at $10 per share and the underwriters’ option is exercised in full. Tru Shrimp plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol BTRU.

Tru Shrimp raises shrimp in indoor tanks using its patented Tidal Basin Technology and processes them for human and pet consumption. The company is also ramping up production of a shrimp-based biopolymer called chitosan that can be used in the biomedical and beauty products industries.

The company has entered into an agreement with contract manufacturing organization Parimer Scientific to develop products with chitosan.