BJ's Wholesale attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank on attractive valuation

Feb. 04, 2022

Deutsche Bank turned constructive on BJ's Wholesale Club (NASDAQ:BJRI) with an upgrade from a Buy rating to Hold a few weeks ahead of the company's earnings report. The DB analyst team pointed to a compelling risk-reward profile on the stock.

"Following the stock’s ~10% pullback YTD, we now see favorable risk/reward, especially as we anticipate U.S. consumers to become increasingly value-oriented in light of inflationary pressures eating into wage growth."

Wall Street analyst ratings scorecard on BJRI: 12 Buy-equivalent or higher ratings vs. 9 Hold-equivalent ratings and one Sell-equivalent ratings.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJRI) is expected to report earnings during the first week of March. Consensus marks stand at $4.35B for revenue and $0.73 for EPS. Of note, the retailer has topped EPS estimates 12 quarters in a row.

