Take-Two gains 4% with new 'Grand Theft Auto' work confirmed
Feb. 04, 2022 10:37 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has jumped to a 3.9% gain as Rockstar Games confirms that it's hard at work on the next version of cash-cow videogame franchise Grand Theft Auto.
- Minutes ago in a series of tweets, Rockstar issued an update on the franchise and said "With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway."
- It didn't have other details but urged fans to stay tuned for developments.
- Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 15, the developer says. The new editions include several improvements from the last-generation consoles, it says.
- The Grand Theft Auto series has sold hundreds of millions of copies over the years, and Grand Theft Auto V has hung among top videogame sellers several years after its release.
- Take-Two stock was dinged in September as the company said it was delaying GTA V releases into March 2022, from a previously planned November 2021 release.