Baker Hughes International Rig count - Middle East rigs remain near lows
Feb. 04, 2022 10:38 AM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)ARMCO, CVX, XOM, BKRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- International oil and gas rig count, excluding Canada and the US, was up by 7 rigs to 841 in January, according to a Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) report released Friday.
- Rig count in 2019 averaged 1,098, and although rig counts around the world are lower, most of the difference between 2019 and today can be attributed to lower activity in the Middle East.
- Even as OPEC+ fails to hit self-imposed production limits, rig counts stand near decade lows (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX) (ARMCO) (NYSEARCA:USO).
- Interestingly, rig counts in Europe are above pre-pandemic, seasonally-adjusted levels, perhaps indicating the continent is getting serious about domestic gas supplies.