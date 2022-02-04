Mall owners are seeking to boost business for their tenants and entice shoppers back to malls with new attractions and services. This week, two mall operators announced such moves.

In an agreement with Merlin Entertainments, PREIT (PEI -0.3%) is adding a Lego Discovery Center to a Washington, D.C., area mall, with the 32K-square-foot indoor attraction set to open in 2023. Separately, Simon Property Group (SPG -2.1%) is teaming up with ghost kitchen firm Kitchen United to offer a range of food ordering/delivery options.

PREIT hopes the attraction will draw customers from a wider geographic radius and make the Fairfax County, Virginia, mall a destination for visitors to the Washington, D.C., area.

"Experiential tenants have proven to be great catalysts throughout our portfolio and we expect that, upon opening, our trade area will expand by a two hour drive time, driving traffic and sales," said PREIT (NYSE:PEI) Chairman and CEO Joseph Coradino.

The Simon (NYSE:SPG)/Kitchen United agreement will give customers the ability to order from multiple restaurants in a single transaction. Customers can choose home delivery, having the food delivered to a store or table in the mall, or pick it up directly from the restaurant or an on-premise food locker.

"Giving consumers the flexibility to dine when and where they want, as well as order from multiple restaurants all under one ticket is something that will completely enhance the customer experience at these locations and set the precedent this year," said Eric Sadi, co-president of Mall Platform at Simon (SPG).

Last year, Epic Games bought the Cary Towne Center mall in North Carolina to convert it into its global headquarters.