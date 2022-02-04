Tiziana files amended IND with FDA for phase 1b trial of oral foralumab in Crohn’s Disease
Feb. 04, 2022 10:46 AM ETTiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA +2.3%) submitted an amendment to an investigational new drug (IND) application to start a phase 1b study of an oral form of foralumab, in patients with mild-to-moderately active Crohn’s Disease.
- The company said the amendment would allow for the investigation of a broader patient population and a shorter dosing period.
- Previously, Tiziana had submitted an IND for a phase 1b study in patients with moderate-to-severe active Crohn’s Disease evaluating enteric-coated foralumab capsules administered orally once daily for 14 days as an inpatient study in the hospital or CRU with safety monitoring, for which the FDA issued a ‘Study May Proceed letter’.
- The company, however, noted that initial findings suggested that enrollment in the study, requiring a 14-day hospitalization, was challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Thus, the clinical protocol was amended to expedite patient enrollment and study completion.
- Tiziana is awaiting FDA’s response on the amendment, and if accepted, it expects to complete the phase 1b study by Q4.