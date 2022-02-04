Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is planning to list more shares, with an ambition to sell as much as a $50B stake, which at current valuations would comprise 2.5% of the company, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Aramco executives have held talks internally and with outside advisers about selling additional shares on the Riyadh stock exchange and a secondary listing, possibly in London, Singapore or other venues, according to the report.

A listing would be by far the largest in the history of capital markets after the company set the previous record for the world's largest IPO in 2019 when it raised $29.4B on the Tadawul.

Aramco's plans come as oil prices have rallied to seven-year highs, with WTI crude trading above $90/bbl on Thursday for the first time since mid-2014.