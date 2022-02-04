World Wrestling Entertainment jumps 7% after earnings smasher: Q4 Report
Feb. 04, 2022 11:01 AM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 7% in early Friday trading after the company released fourth quarter's earnings above consensus.
- However, the revenue of $310.3M (+30.3% Y/Y) missed estimates by $14.4M.
- By segment: Media revenue increased 22% Y/Y to $257.6M; Live Event Revenue was $20.1M; and Consumer Products revenue $32.6M.
- Full year revenue reached $1.095B (+12% Y/Y).
- Q4 Adjusted OIBDA increased 90% to $97.2M and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased to 31% from 21%.
- "Adjusted OIBDA increased 14% (full-year) reflecting higher revenue and profit from the distribution of network programming on Peacock, the contractual escalation of rights fees for our flagship shows, Raw and SmackDown, and the return of ticketed audiences to our live events," said Frank Riddick, WWE Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.
- Operating income increased 131% to $83.6M. Operating income margin increased to 27% from 15%.
- Cash flows generated by operating activities were $42.3M, a decrease from $62.4M, as higher net income was more than offset by a decrease in non-cash adjustments.
- Free cash flow was $27.5M.
- GAAP EPS of $0.76; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.16.
- The company ended the quarter with $416M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Adjusted OIBDA is expected to range between $90-$100M, representing an increase of about 7% - 19% Y/Y.
- The company noted this estimate reflects substantial revenue growth from the staging of a large-scale international event and the impact of WWE’s return to live event touring.
- "We expect the execution of key initiatives in the coming year, such as the licensing of network content in international markets, monetization of new original series, and the continued shift to a stadium strategy for WWE’s premium live events, will further expand the reach of our brands and enhance the value of our content," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO.
