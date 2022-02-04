Mallinckrodt cleared to settle opioid liabilities in $1.7B deal

Feb. 04, 2022

  • A U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware granted Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) (OTCPK:MNKKQ) to settle its opioid-related liabilities for nearly $1.7B, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • After a months-long trial, Judge John Dorsey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, approved the deal on Thursday, allowing the company to exit Chapter 11 under a broader reorganization plan. The company has said it will also require regulatory approval in Ireland for the chapter 11 plan.
  • Per the terms, Mallinckrodt's (MNK) shares will be canceled, and the company will cede control of the reorganized business to creditors reducing its debt by about $1.3B.
  • As part of the plan, the company has also agreed to pay $260M to federal and state authorities to resolve claims linked to Acthar gel, a prescription medicine for certain chronic inflammatory or autoimmune conditions.
  • Mallinckrodt (MNK) filed for bankruptcy in October 2020.
