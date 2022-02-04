Lions Gate trades in red on missing EPS, revenue estimates; net loss widens
Feb. 04, 2022 11:07 AM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) trades down 9.4% after it reported FQ3 net loss of $45.6M or -$0.20/share compared to net loss of $13.9M or -$0.06 in year ago quarter.
- Revenue reported a 5.9% growth led by growth in global streaming subscribers of 44% Y/Y to 19.7M.
- "Our Television Group achieved a banner performance in the quarter in new series pickups and current series renewals, our library continued to generate strong high-margin revenue and our Motion Picture Group assembled a great pipeline of branded intellectual properties," CEO Jon Feltheimer commented.
- Revenue from Lionsgate's 17,000-title film and television library was $771M for T-12 months.
- Media Networks segment revenue was down 4.3% Y/Y to $388.9M; Motion Picture segment revenue was up 10% to $275.3M; Television Production segment revenue surged 92.2% to $438.6M.
- Adj. net income attributable to Lionsgate shareholders in the quarter was $4.8M or adj. diluted EPS of $0.02 on 229.5M diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, with adjusted OIBDA of $91.6M.
- The company ended the quarter with leverage at 5.5x or 3.9x, excluding investment in STARZPLAY International, reflecting the impact of trailing 12-month adjusted OIBDA.
- It holds $314M of cash on hand and $1.25B of an undrawn revolver.