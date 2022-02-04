Nintendo (NTDOY +1.6%) is back up in U.S. trading today, part of a three-day shuffle of stock moves, after bullish Wedbush boosted its price target on a review of a "solid" holiday for the videogame maker.

Nintendo saw benefits on both sides of its business, analyst Michael Pachter says - with hardware rivals Sony and Microsoft still facing part-supply issues, and software competitors failing to impress with their holiday season. (Check out what would have been a nasty quarter for Activision Blizzard if not for Microsoft's acquisition deal.)

In its earnings report, Nintendo beat consensus on top and bottom lines thanks to some software momentum along with some ¥15 billion in foreign-exchange gains, Pachter notes. That drove higher revenues, and profits benefited from a mix shift toward software as well.

Switch software sell-in came in at 85.4 million vs. 75.85 million the prior year.

While Nintendo cut its hardware shipping guidance (thanks to the same supply issues), it's boosted its software outlook for fiscal 2022 - and that guidance looks "overly conservative," Wedbush says, noting that the fourth quarter should benefit meaningfully from a new Pokémon and Kirby.

It's the software strength that has the firm raising its target: "It has a software catalog that is unrivalled in terms of its quality (with many of the most compelling gameplay experiences only available for the Switch) and quantity (with Nintendo producing more must-have titles than any of its peers)."

The 12-month target rises to ¥65,000 from ¥57,600 - a multiple of about 18x fiscal 2024 EPS estimates. That target implies another 12% upside from Friday's close in Tokyo.

Thursday, CLSA downgraded Nintendo to Sell, saying the company's enjoyed some share-price catalysts "but we expect the cycle-peak narrative to increasingly weigh on the stock."