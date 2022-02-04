SkyWest sinks to lowest in over a year on bleak 2022 forecast

SkyWest (SKYW -19.1%) stock sank to its lowest level since Nov. 2020 a day after reporting Q4 earnings and providing a conservative forecast owing to COVID-related headwinds.

SKYW anticipates block hours in 2022 may be down ~10-15% from its 2021 production due to recent staffing challenges.

In a post-earnings call, CEO Chip Childs said the holiday travel period was disrupted by the rapid surge in the Omicron variant that began the last week in Dec. and continued throughout Jan.

He noted that 2022 would be the next phase of SKYW's COVID recovery. Staffing imbalance and ongoing refleeting will be roadblocks to monetizing demand in the short-term.

During the call. CFO Rob Simmons said 2022 is expected to be roughly breakeven for earnings, flat with 2021, excluding over $200M of govt. grants, net of partner revenue concessions that were recognized in 2021. He said 2022 EBITDA is expected to be ~$500M, also similar to 2021 adjusted for the net grant benefit.

Simmons noted that staffing challenges related to COVID, mix and attrition extended SKYW's COVID transition for another year or two. He added that SKYW won't see the FY impact of 47 accretive new E175 aircraft going into service in 2022 and early 2023 until 2024.

Earlier in the day, Raymond James downgraded SKYW to Outperform from Strong Buy, citing industry headwinds for regional airlines.

SKYW stock declined 9% in the past 1 year.