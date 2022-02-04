Lannett slides 28% after pricing pressure hits Q2 sales and 2022 outlook

Lannett (LCI -27.5%) stock plummeted Feb. 4, after its Q2 results failed to beat analysts' estimates and a revised fiscal 2022 outlook.

Q2 net sales declined to $86.5M, compared to $133.9M in Q2 fiscal 2021.

"For the quarter, ongoing and increasing competitive pricing pressure across our product offering negatively impacted net sales and gross margin," said Lannett CEO Tim Crew.

"While we anticipate this pricing environment to persist over the near term, we continue to execute on our core strategies to build our product pipeline, advance our durable insulin and respiratory assets and reduce costs throughout the organization," added Crew.

Q2 adjusted gross profit was $9.7M, or 11% of net sales, compared with $31.1M, or 23% of net sales in prior year period.

Q2 adjusted net loss was $15.9M, versus adjusted net income of $3.2M in Q2 fiscal 2021.

Negative Adjusted EBITDA was $1M, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $24M in Q2 fiscal 2021.

The company said its restructuring plan, which was announced in November 2021, is expected to be largely completed by the end of fiscal 2022 and generate ~$20M of cost savings annually.

So far, the company has completed the restructuring of its R&D function and targeted headcount reductions.

Outlook Fiscal 2022:

"Looking ahead, we have revised our guidance down to reflect, in part, a targeted product optimization effort, a delay in the expected launch of a key product, fewer new supply requests anticipated for the balance of this year, as well as the previously mentioned competitive environment for a number of our oral generic products," said Crew.

Net Sales: $335M to $360M, down from $370M to $400M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for fiscal 2022 is $389.69M.

Gross Margin%: 10% to 11%, a decline from ~15% to 17%. R&D expense: $23M to $26M, down from $25M to $28M. SG&A expense: $66.5M to $69.5M, up from $64M to $67M.

Adjusted EBITDA: $0 to $8M, a decline from $22M to $32M.