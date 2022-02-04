Twist Biosciences shares in the red despite raising FY 2022 expected revenue

  • Although Twist Biosciences (TWST -2.2%) earlier today raised its expected revenue range for FY 2022, shares are not responding.
  • For FY 2022, revenue is now expected to be in the range of $189 million to $198 million vs. $180.3M consensus.
  • In its FQ1 22 results, Twist reported that orders increased 48% to $49.6M compared to the prior-year period.
  • The company's net loss widened. In FQ1 22, it was $45.6 million, ($0.91 per share), compared to $32.9 million, ($0.72 per share) in FQ1 21.
  • Twist ended the quarter with $408.7M in cash.
