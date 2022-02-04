Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock surges 31% in Friday trading after the provider of financial software for small to medium-sized businesses issued strong Q3 guidance and boosted its FY2022 outlook after fiscal Q2 earnings beat by a wide margin.

The company now expects loss of $0.15-$0.16 for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, far smaller than the $0.23 loss consensus. For the year ending June 30, it expects -$0.43 to -$0.46 vs. consensus of -$0.79.

The company's FY2022 outlook for annual organic revenue growth improved to 69%, up from its previous estimate of 55%. For its Divvy product, it expects annual revenue growth of 132% vs. its prior view of 115%, Bill.com (BILL) Chief Financial Officer John Rettig said on the company's earnings call.

"We have a track record of creating operating leverage as we grow, and we are confident that our strong unit economics and scale will enable us to continue creating efficiency in the future," he said on the call.

Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine likes Bill.com's (BILL) long-term prospects but is wary on shorter term valuation. "Despite the recent selloff (40% over the past three months), we remain bullish on BILL’s long-term opportunity within payments, the potential to expand internationally, and owning the financial back office suite for SMBs, but remain on the sidelines as we do not believe we are in the clear as it relates to market volatility especially for the high-valuation names," he said in a note to clients.

