Biogen downgraded at BMO Capital Markets citing an increasingly challenging outlook
Feb. 04, 2022 11:40 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Biogen (BIIB -0.2%) shares continue to trade lower after the company projected an underwhelming 2022 guidance Thursday. In reaction, BMO Capital Markets has downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform.
- Reporting its Q4 2021 results, the maker of neurology drugs reported only ~$1M sales for its newly approved Alzheimer’s medication, Aduhelm, a slight improvement from ~$0.3M sales in the previous quarter.
- However, analyst Evan David Seigerman cites an “increasingly challenging narrative around the outlook for Aduhelm and overall management of the business.” He argues that the company is “spending too much on a product that is likely to generate too little.”
- The analyst warns that Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) current guidance implies a broader-than-proposed National Coverage Determination (NCD) for Aduhelm.
- A further decline in company shares could generate takeover interest, “but that remains a big IF,” Seigerman wrote. The price target lowered to $238 from $260 per share implies a premium of ~8% to the last close.
This was corrected on 02/04/2022 at 11:42 AM. This article was corrected to reflect that Biogen was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets