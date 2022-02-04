Biogen downgraded at BMO Capital Markets citing an increasingly challenging outlook

Feb. 04, 2022
Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

  • Biogen (BIIB -0.2%) shares continue to trade lower after the company projected an underwhelming 2022 guidance Thursday. In reaction, BMO Capital Markets has downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform.
  • Reporting its Q4 2021 results, the maker of neurology drugs reported only ~$1M sales for its newly approved Alzheimer’s medication, Aduhelm, a slight improvement from ~$0.3M sales in the previous quarter.
  • However, analyst Evan David Seigerman cites an “increasingly challenging narrative around the outlook for Aduhelm and overall management of the business.” He argues that the company is “spending too much on a product that is likely to generate too little.”
  • The analyst warns that Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) current guidance implies a broader-than-proposed National Coverage Determination (NCD) for Aduhelm.
  • A further decline in company shares could generate takeover interest, “but that remains a big IF,” Seigerman wrote. The price target lowered to $238 from $260 per share implies a premium of ~8% to the last close.
  • See how Biogen (BIIB) underperformed the broader market even after recording a major win in 2021 with the FDA approval for Aduhelm in June.
