California Medicaid contract with Kaiser could negatively impact managed care companies

A Medicaid contract that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Dem.) has negotiated with Kaiser Permanente would allow it to expand its reach in the state potentially to the detriment of other managed care companies.

Kaiser Health News (no affiliation with the insurer) reported yesterday that the Newsom-brokered deal could leave other insurers with the sickest -- and thus costliest -- patients.

Medi-Cal covers ~14M Californians.

The five-year contract with Kaiser Permanente, expected to be formally announced today, would take effect in 2024 assuming state legislature approval.

KHN mentioned that critics of the deal have noted that Kaiser Permanente gave "$100 million in charitable funding and grant money to boost Newsom’s efforts against homelessness, covid response, and wildfire relief since 2019."

Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter today wrote in a note to clients that Kaiser's Medicaid enrollment would increase by 25% over the life of the contract.

He added that Anthem (ANTM -1.6%), Centene (CNC -1.8%), and Molina (MOH -0.6%) have significant exposure to Medi-Cal, while UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.0%) and CVS Health (CVS -0.6%) have a relatively minor presence.

