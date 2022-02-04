Life Clips’ sets up over-the-counter consumer health business unit
Feb. 04, 2022 11:44 AM ETLife Clips, Inc. (LCLP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- With the announcement of more than $1.5B in exchange volume, Life Clips’ (OTCPK:LCLP +0.9%) subsidiaries that make up the Belfrics group of companies, have significantly increased the year over year volumes on its exchanges and with it, an equally impressive increase in revenue and volume from last quarter to this quarter.
- In addition to a spot exchange where cryptocurrency itself is traded, Belfrics also offers a forex and cryptocurrency derivatives platform.
- “The spot exchange refers to where clients can buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or our own coin, Belrium. This is what most people think of when they think of a cryptocurrency exchange.” said Praveen Kumar, CEO and Founder of Belfrics.