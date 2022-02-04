Developer walks from $3b windfarm, as supply chain problems compound

Feb. 04, 2022 By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Old broken wind turbine blade in field of wind turbines

ffennema/iStock via Getty Images

  • In a further sign that supply chain problems are wreaking havoc on the wind farm business, Sapura Energy (OTC:SKPBF) is walking from its $3b windfarm project in the Taiwan Strait.
  • The developer is citing "technical and operational issues not attributable to the Company," which have delayed the project's expected completion date from September 2020 to September 2023.
  • Although Sapura began installation in December of 2020, the Company indicates it's time to walk away as the CEO says "we exhausted all avenues for an amicable solution."
  • Turbines for the project were to be provided by Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF), with General Electric (NYSE:GE) providing design and construction for the farm's substations.
  • Both Siemens and GE flagged troubles in their respective wind farm segments last quarter, while major developer Shell (NYSE:SHEL) also highlighted supply chain issues in wind as a major source of inflation.
  • With wind farm developers bidding to very low returns, and borrowing heavily to fund development, there's little room for development delays and cost overruns.
  • It could be that Sapura is an isolated incident and comments from GE, Siemens and Shell are transitory; however, investors are likely to remain focused on the supply chain until more clarity is provided from the likes of BP (NYSE:BP), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY).
