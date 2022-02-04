Developer walks from $3b windfarm, as supply chain problems compound
Feb. 04, 2022 11:44 AM ETSKPBF, GCTAF, GE, BP, EQNR, DNNGYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments
- In a further sign that supply chain problems are wreaking havoc on the wind farm business, Sapura Energy (OTC:SKPBF) is walking from its $3b windfarm project in the Taiwan Strait.
- The developer is citing "technical and operational issues not attributable to the Company," which have delayed the project's expected completion date from September 2020 to September 2023.
- Although Sapura began installation in December of 2020, the Company indicates it's time to walk away as the CEO says "we exhausted all avenues for an amicable solution."
- Turbines for the project were to be provided by Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF), with General Electric (NYSE:GE) providing design and construction for the farm's substations.
- Both Siemens and GE flagged troubles in their respective wind farm segments last quarter, while major developer Shell (NYSE:SHEL) also highlighted supply chain issues in wind as a major source of inflation.
- With wind farm developers bidding to very low returns, and borrowing heavily to fund development, there's little room for development delays and cost overruns.
- It could be that Sapura is an isolated incident and comments from GE, Siemens and Shell are transitory; however, investors are likely to remain focused on the supply chain until more clarity is provided from the likes of BP (NYSE:BP), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY).