Royal Caribbean trades lower after guiding for a later return to profitability

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -3.6%) dropped in Friday trading after the cruise line company missed Q4 estimates and issued a disappointing bookings update. The company also warned that the return to profitability is likely to be delayed by a few months, which is just the latest push further down the timeline amid the pandemic flareups.

While Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) said bookings for the second half of the year are within historical ranges and at higher prices, Morgan Stanley noted that is a slightly weaker outlook than the commentary from RCL with its Q3 report. "This is not surprising given its December update post Omicron impacting near term bookings, CCL recently flagging weakness in bookings for near term sailings as well as H2, and our weak channel checks," updated analyst Adrija Chakrabort.

Bank of America also labeled RCL's Q4 miss and weaker 2022 guidance as not particularly surprising, but observed that it does continue the rolling downgrade cycle the industry has been experiencing for two years now.

Shares of RCL fell 3.62% in midday trading on Friday.

