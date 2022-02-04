Dept. of Justice said to probe almost 30 short selling firms, allies

The U.S. Dept of Justice is said to be collecting information on dozens of investment firms and researches involved in short selling as part of an investigation in possible trading violations.

The DOJ has subpoenaed communications and other info from almost 30 investment and research firms, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. No one has been accused of wrongdoing and the opening of the investigation doesn't mean individuals will face any charges.

The report comes after Bloomberg in December reported that DOJ was said to have started a criminal probe into short selling by hedge funds and research firms looking at potentially improperly coordinated trades and insider trading.

The agency seized computers from well known short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research early last year, according to the latest report. Left told Bloomberg he's cooperating, though he added "it’s very tough to defend yourself when you haven’t been accused of anything.”

News about the probe in December hasn't stopped shorts from releasing reports as evidenced by at least four short reports that came out Thursday including prominent short seller Hindenburg Research on Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) and Grizzly Research on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK).