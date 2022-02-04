Suncor Energy hit with two analyst downgrades on value, operational issues

Feb. 04, 2022 11:57 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Suncor Energy

dan_prat/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Suncor Energy (SU -0.9%) drifts lower as two sell-side analysts cite valuation in issuing downgrades after the shares climbed 10% during the past two weeks.

Tudor Pickering Holt's cut the stock to Hold from Buy with a C$42 price target on relative valuation and operational issues that have left investors wanting to see "show-me" improvement from the company.

The firm's Matt Murphy likes "the strategic growth and offering of C$2B of incremental free cash flow, but in the nearer-term we see more attractive opportunities to play the current macro backdrop within the peer group."

J.P. Morgan also downgraded the shares to Neutral from Overweight with a C$38 PT, saying Q4 operational execution and Q1 guidance were disappointing.

Suncor shares fell Thursday despite posting respectable Q4 results, as management provided a conservative outlook for shareholder returns.

